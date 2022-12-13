Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 18,757 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,757 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $143,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $579.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

