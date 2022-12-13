Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 115,972 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,345,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,972 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.62% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $202,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,905,555,000 after acquiring an additional 456,282 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,481,000 after acquiring an additional 601,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $321,022,000 after buying an additional 323,397 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,132,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,794,000 after buying an additional 358,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.46.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

