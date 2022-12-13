Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,697 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.13% of BlackRock worth $119,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000,000 after acquiring an additional 42,876 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $737.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $661.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $652.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $933.06.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

