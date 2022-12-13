Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,214,626 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $295,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $203,919,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,053,000 after buying an additional 7,947,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after buying an additional 7,774,643 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after buying an additional 5,592,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,578,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

