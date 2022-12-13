Federated Hermes Inc. Has $235.48 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,758,668 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 0.6% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.37% of Truist Financial worth $235,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,651,000 after purchasing an additional 170,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

