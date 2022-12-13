Federated Hermes Inc. Has $182.09 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 919,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222,432 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $182,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $179.90 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $271.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $8,201,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $8,201,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,480 shares of company stock worth $30,702,109 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

