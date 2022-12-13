Federated Hermes Inc. Has $134.35 Million Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 1,395.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,807,076 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $134,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in STORE Capital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,819,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,461,000 after buying an additional 112,243 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in STORE Capital by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 267,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 80,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,452,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,868 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

