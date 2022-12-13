Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 794,874 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 113.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,874 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $122,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $421.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.70.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.