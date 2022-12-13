Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Purchases $43,332.00 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 7,536 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $43,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,661.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fathom Stock Performance

FTHM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 22,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.66. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $111.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Fathom from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom in the first quarter worth $236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fathom by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the period. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fathom

(Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.