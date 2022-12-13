Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Acquires $51,671.48 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 9,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $51,671.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $385,750.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Fathom Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Fathom stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.72. 22,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,150. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $111.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Fathom from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
