Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Acquires $51,671.48 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 9,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $51,671.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $385,750.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fathom Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fathom stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.72. 22,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,150. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $111.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fathom by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,491,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 233,001 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fathom by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 354,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fathom by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fathom by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 116,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Fathom by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Fathom from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

