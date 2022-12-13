Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Up to $16.20

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.20, but opened at $17.38. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 49,469 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.53.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

About Fate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,655,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,207,000 after acquiring an additional 182,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,428,000 after acquiring an additional 501,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,133,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,703 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after buying an additional 72,136 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

