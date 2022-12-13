Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Up to $16.20

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.20, but opened at $17.38. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 49,469 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.53.
Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.56.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
