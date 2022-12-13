Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 25,880 call options on the company. This is an increase of 163% compared to the average daily volume of 9,846 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark cut Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance
FFIE opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $7.85.
Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.