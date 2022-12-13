Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 25,880 call options on the company. This is an increase of 163% compared to the average daily volume of 9,846 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark cut Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

FFIE opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

(Get Rating)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.