Fantom Tops One Day Volume of $122.82 Million (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Fantom has a market capitalization of $633.27 million and approximately $122.82 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001402 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

