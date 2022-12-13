Fantom Tops One Day Volume of $122.82 Million (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Fantom has a market capitalization of $633.27 million and approximately $122.82 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001402 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001985 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00512417 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $905.06 or 0.05095933 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,392.23 or 0.30360940 BTC.
Fantom Profile
Fantom’s genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Fantom
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.