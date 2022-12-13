Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s 2nd Largest Position

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,631 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 16.7% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.7% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 97,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after buying an additional 15,352 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $3,695,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 73.3% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 35,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 14,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.53. The company had a trading volume of 307,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,614,878. The stock has a market cap of $442.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.51 and a 200 day moving average of $97.50.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.