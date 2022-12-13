Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.31 and last traded at $49.90. 33,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,400,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 72.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.