Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie cut shares of Evolution Mining from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS:CAHPF remained flat at $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,106. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

