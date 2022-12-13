EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 12.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

EverCommerce Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EVCM opened at 6.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 5.87 and a 12-month high of 17.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of 9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.06 by -0.13. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of 158.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 159.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total transaction of 29,164.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,407,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,719,931.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,318 shares of company stock valued at $70,572. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $1,235,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 212,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

