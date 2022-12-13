Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Up 353.8% in November

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 353.8% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Eutelsat Communications Stock Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:ETCMY opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38.
Eutelsat Communications Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.1726 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
About Eutelsat Communications
Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.
