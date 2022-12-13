Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Up 353.8% in November

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 353.8% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:ETCMY opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Eutelsat Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.1726 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Eutelsat Communications

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Eutelsat Communications from €10.70 ($11.26) to €9.70 ($10.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($13.68) to €11.00 ($11.58) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a €7.50 ($7.89) target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eutelsat Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

(Get Rating)

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.