Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.72.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

EPRT stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,254. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.21%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

