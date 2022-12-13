Ergo Price Tops $1.45 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $91.68 million and $878,009.65 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00008098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,854.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00441998 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00020924 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.45 or 0.00848273 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00108547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.55 or 0.00619173 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00263501 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,407,913 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

