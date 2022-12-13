Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Gap Up to $4.93

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $5.91. Erasca shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 10,968 shares.
Erasca Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca
Erasca Company Profile
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Erasca (ERAS)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.