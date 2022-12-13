Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Gap Up to $4.93

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $5.91. Erasca shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 10,968 shares.

Erasca Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33.

Get Erasca alerts:

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca

Erasca Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,965 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 7,264,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.