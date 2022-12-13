EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $0.97

EOS (EOS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. EOS has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $129.76 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00005675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005532 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004667 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005155 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000767 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,791,209 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

