EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,631 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,488 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 25.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 127,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after buying an additional 26,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.98. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

