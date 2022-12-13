Enzyme Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Enzyme token can currently be purchased for $20.86 or 0.00117502 BTC on major exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $42.52 million and $1.46 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

