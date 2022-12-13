Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Trading Up 14%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Rating) shares were up 14% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98. Approximately 112,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 493,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EGLX shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$146.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.77.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

