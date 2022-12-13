Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,700 shares, an increase of 128.9% from the November 15th total of 137,900 shares. Approximately 17.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 965,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ensysce Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. 3,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,416. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. Ensysce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($2.13). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ensysce Biosciences will post -11.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Ensysce Biosciences to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

(Get Rating)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.