EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Short Interest Update

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the November 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENQUF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 28 ($0.34) to GBX 20 ($0.25) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EnQuest from GBX 47 ($0.58) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

EnQuest Stock Performance

ENQUF stock remained flat at $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32. EnQuest has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

Featured Stories

