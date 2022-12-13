Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Position Boosted by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,454 shares of company stock worth $20,443,448. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENPH opened at $320.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.86 and its 200-day moving average is $262.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. B. Riley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

