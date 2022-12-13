Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.50

Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ennis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $603.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96.

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.43%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Ennis by 17.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ennis by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

