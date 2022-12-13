Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) PT Lowered to €23.00

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.50 ($25.79) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ENGIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Engie from €15.00 ($15.79) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Engie from €18.30 ($19.26) to €18.20 ($19.16) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Engie from €18.00 ($18.95) to €18.50 ($19.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Engie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

Shares of ENGIY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 176,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,127. Engie has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

