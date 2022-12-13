Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €23.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) received a €23.00 ($24.21) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENGI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($20.53) price objective on Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($18.95) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($16.32) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($16.84) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie Trading Up 0.1 %

Engie stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €14.39 ($15.15). The stock had a trading volume of 3,278,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of €13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.54. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($12.80) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($15.96).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.