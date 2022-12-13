Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 16.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.05.

Shares of ERF traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.68. 557,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,459. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$11.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.33 per share, with a total value of C$45,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 324,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,945,372.16.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

