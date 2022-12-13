Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$52.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Enbridge by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after buying an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

