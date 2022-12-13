Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENTA. StockNews.com started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93. The stock has a market cap of $889.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,146,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

