EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Stock Price Down 2%

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) fell 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.47 and last traded at C$2.50. 11,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 15,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

EMX Royalty Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$276.49 million and a PE ratio of -131.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.34 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

