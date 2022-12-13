Emmerson (LON:EML) Shares Down 0.8%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.10 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.20 ($0.08). 1,506,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,341,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

The stock has a market cap of £62.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.52.

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

