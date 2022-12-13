eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $11,232.57 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 12,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $11,232.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,861,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,247.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 4,100 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $3,526.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 6,319 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $5,434.34.

On Friday, December 2nd, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 24,261 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $21,107.07.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 5,339 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $4,431.37.

On Monday, November 28th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 704 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $591.36.

On Friday, November 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 1,918 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $1,630.30.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 9,136 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $7,765.60.

On Thursday, November 10th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 14,021 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $14,301.42.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 10,400 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $11,752.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 32,280 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $25,824.00.

Shares of eMagin stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.85. 56,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,761. eMagin Co. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.82.

About eMagin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMAN. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in eMagin by 536.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 76,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in eMagin during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in eMagin during the second quarter worth about $97,000. State Street Corp grew its position in eMagin by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 57,460 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in eMagin by 15,868.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,909,317 shares during the period. 35.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

