ELIS (XLS) Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last week, ELIS has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001815 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $64.46 million and approximately $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013030 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00035090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00043039 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005588 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00020566 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00241075 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32240479 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

