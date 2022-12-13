Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.10-8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.3-30.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.12 billion. Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.70-$7.85 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $367.25 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $353.07 and a 200 day moving average of $327.91. The stock has a market cap of $348.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $436.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $372.71.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,429,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,856 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 450,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 144,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after buying an additional 54,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.