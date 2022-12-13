Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni Sells 3,619 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.17. 1,275,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.02. Elastic has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $127.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average is $71.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Elastic to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Elastic by 94.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 79.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 88.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

