Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni Sells 3,619 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.17. 1,275,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.02. Elastic has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $127.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average is $71.25.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Elastic by 94.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 79.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 88.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
