EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 12.4% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,950,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,103.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.53. 54,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,025. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average is $62.82.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

