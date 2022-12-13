Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $77,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $1,273,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,532,301 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.20. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Cowen cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

