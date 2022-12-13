Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

