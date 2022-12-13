Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Performance

EVT opened at C$129.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$724.40 million and a P/E ratio of 2.51. Economic Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$112.00 and a 12 month high of C$136.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$127.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$123.68.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.12 million during the quarter.

About Economic Investment Trust

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

