ECOMI Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One ECOMI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ECOMI has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. ECOMI has a total market cap of $264.10 million and approximately $864,995.97 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001959 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00513495 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $892.77 or 0.05032444 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,397.46 or 0.30424836 BTC.
About ECOMI
ECOMI (CRYPTO:OMI) is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com.
ECOMI Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars.
