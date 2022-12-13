Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,690 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $37,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after buying an additional 102,013 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $150.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.16. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $237.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.91%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

