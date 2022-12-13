easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $527.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESYJY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 360 ($4.42) to GBX 290 ($3.56) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.80) to GBX 380 ($4.66) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

easyJet Stock Performance

ESYJY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. 9,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,094. easyJet has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

