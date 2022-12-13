E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Down 98.2% in November

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the November 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on E.On from €10.00 ($10.53) to €9.50 ($10.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered E.On from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of E.On from €12.50 ($13.16) to €10.50 ($11.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of E.On from €12.00 ($12.63) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

E.On Stock Performance

EONGY remained flat at $9.60 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 41,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.71. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

E.On Company Profile

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $28.98 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that E.On will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

