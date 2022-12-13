Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,529,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878,609 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace comprises about 0.8% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $454,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi raised its position in Dynatrace by 6.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 76,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 26.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 733,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,946,000 after buying an additional 41,245 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,744.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 477,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after buying an additional 451,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.26.

NYSE DT opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $62.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.94, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

