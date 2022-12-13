Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $47.26 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.26.
Several brokerages recently commented on DT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.
Shares of DT opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $62.28. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 382.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Dynatrace by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Dynatrace by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.
